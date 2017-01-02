Sky Harbor packed as travelers head home after the holidays

- It's back to reality for most as the holidays are over, the Fiesta Bowl is done and now it's time for the journey home.

The lines at Sky Harbor are pretty long this morning, and the lines at the check-in counter at American Airlines are wrapped around the escalator before even making it to an agent.

Triple A says a record-breaking 100 million people were estimated to travel this holiday season, which is up 1.5 percent from last year.

But not all passengers we met at the airport were headed home.

"I'm taking my son to go back to the Navy," one man said.

The Cole family of Phoenix was there seeing their son off.

"We had a super fantastic holiday season -- he's going to deploy to Spain on January 9th," they said.

From heading home, to heading on vacation, to heading to serve a country -- it's a busy start to the new year at Sky Harbor Airport.