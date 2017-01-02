What's your New Year's resolution for 2017? Arizona News What's your New Year's resolution for 2017? Every year almost half of us make a New Year's resolution, so FOX 10's Liz Kotalik went out to check the pulse of the community and see what people are aiming for this year, and how they'll stick with it.

- Every year almost half of us make a New Year's resolution, so my producers wanted me to get the pulse of the community and see what people are aiming for this year and how they'll stick with it.

What better place to do that than the bustling streets of downtown Phoenix.

Which, note to self, is not what things look like the day after the new year. But that's OK because we're staying positive in 2017.

Experts say that kind of attitude is a great way to stay on track, believe in yourself and whatever goals you've set, and make sure those goals aren't too crazy.

Another piece of advice -- say your resolutions out loud! It's a way to hold yourself accountable by letting others keep track, too.

Only 8 percent of people will keep their resolutions to the end. We hope you're one of them, no matter what your goals may be.