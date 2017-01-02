Parking dispute leads to chase that knocked out power Arizona News Parking dispute leads to chase that knocked out power A parking dispute led to weapons being drawn, and a subsequent chase that ended with a crash that knocked out power to the surrounding area. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.

- A person is behind bars, after a fight over a parking space on Monday boiled over, resulting in guns drawn and a subsequent chase.

One of the drivers, 24-year-old Timothy James Bailey, is facing multiple charges, including alleged fleeing from police, alleged possession of Marijuana for sale, and alleged weapons charges.

The other driver involved is not facing any charges as of now.

Witnesses described the event that took place.

"A little shaky, a little excited to see something like that," said Eric, who did not want to appear on camera for the interview. "The cops were chasing the truck around the building."

That truck eventually slammed into a transformer box, causing a fire. That fire knocked out power to the shopping center, and reportedly several apartments in the area.

The incident took place in front of a pre-school, but the pre-school was on holiday break. A home dialysis center, however, had to be shut down.