FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

1 man arrested, another on the run after allegedly crashing stolen car

One man has been arrested and authorities are searching for another after they allegedly stole a car and crashed it in a Phoenix neighborhood.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 06:18AM MST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 06:18AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - One man has been arrested and another is on the run after they allegedly stole a car and crashed it in a Phoenix neighborhood.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one suspect was arrested after the stolen car crashed near 35th Avenue and Camelback. The other suspect was a passenger in the car and is on the loose.

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Liz Kotalik has the story.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories