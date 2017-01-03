1 man arrested, another on the run after allegedly crashing stolen car Arizona News 1 man arrested, another on the run after allegedly crashing stolen car One man has been arrested and another is on the run after they allegedly stole a car and crashed it in a Phoenix neighborhood.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one suspect was arrested after the stolen car crashed near 35th Avenue and Camelback. The other suspect was a passenger in the car and is on the loose.

DPS chase 2 men in stolen car before crashing near 35th Ave & Camelback. Ran into neighborhood. Driver arrested, passenger outstanding. pic.twitter.com/1u2QM5Rply — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) January 3, 2017

The investigation is ongoing.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Liz Kotalik has the story.