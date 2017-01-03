STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

3 killed after plane flying from Scottsdale crashes near Payson

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 09:45AM MST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 09:49AM MST

PAYSON, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Three people have been killed after a plane flying from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado crashed near Payson.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says three of a reported four people on board have been found dead after the plane crashed in a remote area north of Payson.

The condition of the other passenger is unknown.

The FAA says the plane, a Cessna 210, crashed about 14 miles north of Payson due to "unknown circumstances."

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


