3 killed after plane flying from Scottsdale crashes near Payson

- Three people have been killed after a plane flying from Scottsdale to Telluride, Colorado crashed near Payson.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says three of a reported four people on board have been found dead after the plane crashed in a remote area north of Payson.

The condition of the other passenger is unknown.

The FAA says the plane, a Cessna 210, crashed about 14 miles north of Payson due to "unknown circumstances."

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

