Man accused of fatally shooting acquaintance at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say drug impairment is believed to be a factor after a man allegedly fatally shot an acquaintance at a Phoenix home on New Year's Day.

Phoenix police say 29-year-old Alex Pineda has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and other charges.

Bond was set at $750,000 at Pineda's initial court appearance Tuesday. He doesn't have a lawyer yet.

Police say Pineda and 36-year-old Ryan Doka were inside a residence discussing spiritual topics and drug addictions before the shooting occurred.

Doka was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents show that Pineda told police that he's a heroin user and he had smoked marijuana and methamphetamine and taken another drug prior to the shooting.