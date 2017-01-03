STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Man accused of fatally shooting acquaintance at Phoenix home

Alex Pineda
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Alex Pineda

Alex Pineda

Posted:Jan 03 2017 03:04PM MST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 03:04PM MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say drug impairment is believed to be a factor after a man allegedly fatally shot an acquaintance at a Phoenix home on New Year's Day.

Phoenix police say 29-year-old Alex Pineda has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and other charges.

Bond was set at $750,000 at Pineda's initial court appearance Tuesday. He doesn't have a lawyer yet.

Police say Pineda and 36-year-old Ryan Doka were inside a residence discussing spiritual topics and drug addictions before the shooting occurred.

Doka was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court documents show that Pineda told police that he's a heroin user and he had smoked marijuana and methamphetamine and taken another drug prior to the shooting.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories