Search underway for county jail escapee

- Authorities in Pima County announced Tuesday they're searching for an inmate who has escaped from the Pima County jail.

County Sheriff's officials said Noah Pizano, 23, escaped about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday

Details of how he escaped aren't immediately available.

Sheriff's officials said Pizano was booked into the jail Monday night. He was being held on suspicion of multiple misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant for organized retail theft and misdemeanor counts of false reporting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They said sheriff's deputies and Tucson police now are searching for Pizano in the neighborhoods and vicinity surrounding the jail.