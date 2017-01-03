Valley joint recognized for good, cheap burgers Arizona News Valley joint recognized for good, cheap burgers A Valley burger joint is being recognized by a website as having the best good cheap burgers. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

- A Valley burger joint that has been around for over 30 years is now being recognized as the best good cheap burgers.

"Once they get their first bite, they kind of stay on with me," said Lenny Fleszar, who founded Lenny's Burger, which was just honored as Arizona's "Best good cheap burger" by the website cheapism.com.

In this joint, a single burger sells for $3,79, and a double burger sells for $5.99.

"Our number one seller is the Number 1 Ranch Burger," said Fleszar. "And we have a double country burger that has our Thousand Island dressing on it."

Lenny opened his first restaurant in 1984. 32 years later, Lenny has five locations across the Valley.

Lenny said fresh ingredients, large portions, and good value keep customers coming back.

"I always get the number two, the Double Burger," said Omar Luna. "I think it's just a classic."

"I think this is a lot better quality than, like, other fast food, and it has, like, a similar price," said Jake de Rito.

Lenny's daughter, Jennifer Marx, is now the owner and General Manager of Lenny's Burger. She said her father is a bit of a local celebrity.

"We call him our 'Walmart Greeter', because he loves to tell stories," said Marx. "He loves to tell everyone how he began."

Lenny is semi-retired these days, working on franchising his business, and relaxing in his new home.