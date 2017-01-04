Huge crowds anticipated at the Waste Management Phoenix Open

- Twenty-eight days before the party begins, the structures that make up the Waste Management Phoenix Open stand ready for the final touches after months of construction.

"Hundreds of thousands of tons of steel out here and we probably have 1,000 different workers who are out here grinding for months," Andy Markham said.

Markham is this year's tournament chair and says planning began after the last putt dropped in 2016. It was then that the open saw an impressive record attendance of about 620,000 people, so this year there will be hundreds of extra seats and more room for the VIPs.

"Five-hundred bleacher seats on the 16th hole, we added 10 sky boxes, we doubled the size of the Bay Club on 17 and we've lined up a bird's nest lineup that's unprecedented anywhere on the tour," he said.

The lineup has been doubled from four acts to eight, so Jake Owen, Toby Keith, Kaskade, Flo Rida, and even Blink-182 will all grace what soon will be the Bird's Nest stage from February 1-4.

Toby Keith's concert is already sold out and we're hearing tickets to Blink-182's performance are going quickly.