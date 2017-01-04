Flagstaff police officer resigns following punching incident Arizona News Flagstaff police officer resigns following punching incident Flagstaff's top cop released findings in an internal investigation on an officer who was seen striking a woman on video. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- A Flagstaff Police officer is found to have violated a number of department policies, in connection with an incident that was captured on camera back in November.

The video showed the officer, identified by police as Jeff Bonar, allegedly punching a woman. That woman, identified as 30-year-old Marissa Morris, said she was just defending herself against an aggressive officer.

Bonar, according to police, was placed on administrative leave following the incident.

On Wednesday afternoon, Flagstaff Police Chief Kevin Treadway held a news conference, announcing the findings of an administrative investigation performed Flagstaff Police on Bonar.

According to Treadway, the investigation reviewed and sustained several policy violations by Bonar, including those in connection with the use of body camera, and the use of unreasonable and excessive force.

According to Treadway, Bonar was recommended for termination, but Bonar opted to resign his position instead, prior to a hearing. Treadway said this was allowed under city rules.