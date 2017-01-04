Tiny Homes on display at Home and Garden Show Arizona News Tiny Homes on display at Home and Garden Show Is bigger always better, when it comes to homes. The upcoming Home and Garden Show is showing people how one can live in a small space comfortably. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.

In about a week, an exhibition at the Maricopa County Home and Garden Show will show people how living to live in a tiny home, in a comfortable manner.

Tiny homes, or compact homes, have been popping up across the country, including the Valley.

"You can do it as a house, a cabin, an in-law suite," said Mike Partanna with Uncharted Tiny Homes. "It's kind of endless what you can do."

Uncharted Tiny Homes has built seven custom models, on site, at the show, including a model that is being referred to as the "Mansion Model".

Just don't be fooled by the name to think it's gigantic. It is, after all, a "tiny home".

"24 feet long, 270 square feet," said Partanna. "and that does include the lofts."

Each tiny home has a full kitchen, as well as areas to sleep, eat, shower, and just sit.

The homes are also pre-wired for television, and can fit four to six people comfortably. Cost for a home starts at around $45,000 to $65,000, and they are can be checked out at the Maricopa County Home and Garden Show.