Man dies in police custody following incident at community center Arizona News Man dies in police custody following incident at community center

- A man police said had a history of violence and drug arrests on his record died in custody, following an incident at a community center in Maryvale.

Police said the man, 43, had been a nuisance at the community center for quite some time. The incident reportedly began at 9:30 a.m., and eventually, the man allegedly assaulted an employee.

When officers arrived within minutes, the man reportedly became more violent, and about six to eight officers reportedly wrestled with the man before they were able to subdue and handcuff him.

The officers reportedly involved in wrestling the man, according to police, were wearing body cameras, and the cameras were on and working at the time.

Police officials said they plan to review the footage, and the officers are expected to be on administrative leave, as the investigation continues.