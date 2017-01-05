Suspect in custody following deadly shooting at Scottsdale park

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A man is in custody following a deadly shooting at a Scottsdale park.
The Scottsdale Police Department says a 58-year-old man is in custody after a 25-year-old man was shot at El Dorado Park near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads on Wednesday night.
The victim was taken to a hospital after the shooting, but he died from his injuries.
Investigators believe the suspect shot the victim during a physical confrontation at the park.
Identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.
