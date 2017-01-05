Suspect in custody following deadly shooting at Scottsdale park Arizona News Suspect in custody following deadly shooting at Scottsdale park A man is in custody following a deadly shooting at a Scottsdale park.

- A man is in custody following a deadly shooting at a Scottsdale park.

The Scottsdale Police Department says a 58-year-old man is in custody after a 25-year-old man was shot at El Dorado Park near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads on Wednesday night.

The victim was taken to a hospital after the shooting, but he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect shot the victim during a physical confrontation at the park.

Identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.