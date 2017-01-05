MCSO: Naked woman crashes stolen sheriff's car after high-speed chase

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Jan 05 2017 10:29AM MST

Jan 05 2017 12:12PM MST

ELOY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A naked woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a sheriff's vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit, before crashing along Interstate 10.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the bizarre series of events began when employees at a Gila Bend gas station dialed 911 to report a naked woman causing a disturbance. 

When a sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene, the suspect stole his vehicle and left the scene. The deputy commandeered a citizen's vehicle and a pursuit at speeds of over 100 mph ensued.

Authorities used spike strips to try and stop the suspect but weren't successful. The naked woman eventually crashed along eastbound I-10 near Eloy. She was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.

The deputy was also injured. 

Eastbound I-10 has reopened at milepost 210 near Eloy.


