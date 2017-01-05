MCSO: Naked woman crashes stolen sheriff's car after high-speed chase

ELOY, Ariz. (KSAZ) - A naked woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a sheriff's vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit, before crashing along Interstate 10.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the bizarre series of events began when employees at a Gila Bend gas station dialed 911 to report a naked woman causing a disturbance.
When a sheriff's deputy arrived at the scene, the suspect stole his vehicle and left the scene. The deputy commandeered a citizen's vehicle and a pursuit at speeds of over 100 mph ensued.
Authorities used spike strips to try and stop the suspect but weren't successful. The naked woman eventually crashed along eastbound I-10 near Eloy. She was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.
The deputy was also injured.
Eastbound I-10 has reopened at milepost 210 near Eloy.
OPEN: I-10 East has reopened at Eloy. Delays are less than 1 mile. watch for officers still working in the median.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 5, 2017