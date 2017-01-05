Humane society seeks forever home for cancer-stricken dog

- An 8-year-old Boxer that survived horrific animal cruelty conditions and was nursed back to health is in need of a forever home after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Arizona Humane Society says Daphne the Boxer was rescued after she was found to be living in deplorable conditions. Daphne was extremely emaciated, weighed only 29 pounds and had a skin infection from years spent living in a crate and lying in her own feces.

Daphne was nursed back to health after spending weeks in a foster home, but recently, the pup was diagnosed with cancer after veterinarians discovered a small mass while she was getting a basic dental cleaning.

The Arizona Humane Society says they don't have the resources for treating cancer and are searching for a forever home for Daphne.

Daphne's quality of life is considerably good and the humane society is looking for a family who is aware of her medical condition and will keep her comfortable for as long as she has left to live. It may be best for Daphne to be the only animal in the home and she is great with kids.

If you are interested in adopting Daphne, please call 602-997-7585 ext. 2090.