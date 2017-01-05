Firefighters save 2 dogs from Phoenix house fire

- After arriving on scene at a house fire off of 43rd Avenue and Northern, it was clear the homeowners weren't there, but their two dogs were unresponsive in a back bedroom.

Video taken by Phoenix fire units shows the life-saving efforts to rescue pets, better known as the "FIDO Bag."

"It's basically just a cone... that's the best chance we're gonna give them," said Capt. Rob McDade said.

Even though rescuing humans remains the number one priority for all emergency response crews, they assure the public that saving a four-legged family member is near and dear to their hearts.

"The animals are next... everybody the opportunity," McDade said.

After a steady flow of oxygen has been established, Capt. McDade says it's amazing to see how quickly animals can bounce back and thankfully that was the case last night.

"We want to pet them... looked at that video," he said.