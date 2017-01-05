Volunteers needed to count homeless population

- The City of Mesa is looking for volunteers to take part in 2017's Point-In-Time Homeless Count.

According to a statement released by the city, the Maricopa Association of Government's Point-In-Time Homeless Count, which will take place on January 24, is a one-day street count to help determine the number of people experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County.

According to officials, Cities that receive Federal funding for homeless assistance, like Mesa, must conduct an annual comprehensive count.

Volunteers are required to be 18 years of age or older, and will be required to attend a volunteer training session before the count. According to officials, two sessions will be held.

To learn more, click here.