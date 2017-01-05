Children of arrested parents reportedly exposed to Meth Arizona News Children of arrested parents reportedly exposed to Meth Two of three children taken from a South Phoenix home last March were found to have Meth in their system. Now, their parents are under arrest. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

Months after a Valley couple's young children were taken away by the Department of Child Safety, the parents were arrested, after investigators determined two of the three children were exposed to drugs in the home.

According to Phoenix Police, the two, ages four and eight, tested positive for Meth. Their parents, Miguel Salgado and Charlotte Theresa Salgado, are facing charges.

Court documents described, in detail, the conditions the Salgados' three children were in when they were removed from their South Phoenix home in March 2016. Two of the three were reportedly severely underweight, and all three had serious dental issues that required surgeries.

Court documents showed DCS had been to the home a number of times to investigate, and an investigator reportedly saw drug paraphernalia on a table in the home.

According to police, the mother admitted to using Meth, saying she started in 2014, when she found out her husband was having an affair.

The mother reportedly also admitted that she neglected the children when she was high on the drug, and did not know how it got into the kids' system.

On Thursday, FOX 10's Stefania Okolie stopped by the home that records show the victims and their parents were living. A woman peeked through the curtain, but did not answer the door.