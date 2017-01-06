Oro Valley police plan education campaign on device use ban

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Oro Valley police say they plan a campaign starting Monday to educate the public about the Tucson suburb's new ordinance generally prohibiting drivers from holding their cellphones or other electronic devices while driving on a public road.

According to the Police Department, the education campaign will have officers stop and warn drivers seen holding a cellphone or other mobile electronic device such as GPS or gaming devices.

Police say drivers are being encouraged to use hands-free systems or devices while driving.

Police say the prohibition in the ordinance that took effect Friday applies regardless of whether the driver's vehicle is stopped at a light or stop signs.

Exceptions allow drivers to hold a device while calling 911 and speaking with a hospital or physician.