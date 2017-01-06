Young man accused of sexual assault settles case Arizona News Young man accused of sexual assault settles case Tyler Kost, a young man from San Tan Valley accused of sexually assaulting some of his high school classmates has settled his case.

On Friday, Kost and his attorneys accepted a plea deal, as his trial was set to start in February. Kost was facing close to 30 felony charges, including sexual assault and child abuse. Under the plea deal, Kost pleads guilty to six felonies, including child abuse and attempted sexual misconduct.

Kost will reportedly face three to seven-and-a-half years in prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

The crimes Kost pleaded guilty to reportedly took place between 2011 and 2014, and reportedly involves five different victims. The victims, along with Kost, were high school students at the time of the incident.

Lawyers for both sides, along with a judge, were reportedly in chambers throughout the day, working on a plea deal. Some of the victims, along with their families, were reportedly in the courtroom as the plea deal was read.

Kost's family, as well as the victims and their families, did not comment on the deal.