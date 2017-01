Abused Golden Retriever puppy recovering at Humane Society Arizona News Abused Golden Retriever puppy recovering at Humane Society A four-month-old Golden Retriever puppy who was allegedly abused by a Tempe man is recovering at the Humane Society. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.

The dog, named "Rain", was rescued from a home this week. The man accused of the abusive incidents was identified by Tempe Police as Shundong Hu, 21.

Rain needs some time to heal up, but the Humane Society said they have already received many requests for adoption.