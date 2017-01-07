FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Young woman killed in shooting at party

Posted:Jan 07 2017 06:18AM MST

Updated:Jan 07 2017 06:37AM MST

PHOENIX - An 18-year-old woman is dead and two other teens injured after a fight broke out at a party near 43rd Avenue and Baseline.

Police say the gunfire broke out overnight at an empty home near 41st Avenue and Carter.  Police say people had broken into a vacant home and held a party inside the empty house.  Officers say a total of three people were hit by gunfire after a fight broke out at the gathering.

A teenager, just days away from her 19th birthday, was killed on the scene.  Two other female victims, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old, were injured, and they are reportedly in stable condition.

Officers are investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.  Streets in the neighborhood are closed while police investigate.

 


