Reward offered after restaurant is robbed twice in one week

- Police are offering a reward for a suspect who robbed a 24-hour restaurant twice in one week.



Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness says the suspect robbed Julioberto's, a 24-hour eatery near 28th Street and Thomas, twice in the span on one week. The suspect entered the store at 3:30am on Sunday, November 6th, and pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash. Then on Sunday, November 13th at about 8pm, the suspect returned to the restaurant committed a second armed robbery at the same location and then took off on foot.



He's described as an Hispanic male, 30 years old, five feet, ten inches, and weighing about 250 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a goatee, and was armed with a black handgun.



Anyone with information about the robbery suspect is asked to call 480-WITNESS; there is a reward of up to $1000 involved and you can remain anonymous.