MCSO: Naked woman who crashed stolen sheriff's car charged

- The suspect who stole a Maricopa County Sheriff's Department vehicle on Thursday, while naked, has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and identified as Lisa Luna of Mesa, Arizona.

Luna has a prior criminal history and was wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time of her arrest.

The chase was on Interstates 8 and 10 and took place for over 70 miles.

The suspect, who had disrobed while walking along S. Butterfield Road in Gila Bend, told the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputy that had responded to the incident call, that she had been assaulted.

On Saturday, the suspect rescinded her story of sexual assault.

She told detectives that at the time of the incident, she was high on methamphetamine and spice and the effects caused her to steal the vehicle.

As a result, MCSO is now adding false reporting to other charges such as, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of the stolen MCSO vehicle, resisting arrest, theft of means of transportation, and aggravated assault.

Investigators are awaiting blood test results to confirm the alleged drug use and impairment while driving and intend to submit the case to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for five counts of endangerment.

Because the suspect told MCSO Detectives that she was not sexually assaulted, she is no longer classified as a sexual assault victim.