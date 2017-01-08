PHOENIX - Police say the victim was shot several times and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. His identity has not yet been released.
Two people were detained and taken into custody after a search of the neighborhood. Officers are also contacting several people from a nearby home to ask about the deadly shooting.
Police officers have not yet positively identified any suspects, and they are investigating what led up to the shooting.
Man shot to death in Sunnyslope area
