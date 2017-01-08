FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Man shot to death in Sunnyslope area

Posted:Jan 08 2017 07:29AM MST

Updated:Jan 08 2017 08:32AM MST

PHOENIX - Police say the victim was shot several times and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.  His identity has not yet been released.

Two people were detained and taken into custody after a search of the neighborhood.  Officers are also contacting several people from a nearby home to ask about the deadly shooting.

Police officers have not yet positively identified any suspects, and they are investigating what led up to the shooting.


