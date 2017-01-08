Grieving mother hopes shooter who killed her daughter will be found soon Arizona News Grieving mother hopes shooter who killed her daughter will be found soon An 18-year-old girl was killed in a Phoenix neighborhood over the weekend-- and tonight her killer is still on the streets.

Fox 10’s Stefania Okolie spoke with Kajmere Burton’s family today.

As a mother, it's hard to understand losing a daughter…

“Her words were just....we were unable...they were unable to revive her .. And she didn't make it.”

Today Tamisha Love-Thompson is struggling to face reality.

“I feel like I am in a nightmare.”

Her 18-year-old daughter Kajmere Burton was gunned down late Friday night.

She was one of three victims shot outside of a house party in South Phoenix after a fight broke out.

She was the only one who didn't make it.

Tamisha recalls the phone call from her daughter’s friend--

“She’s been shot... I said what…She’s been shot?”

She rushed to the hospital where Kajmere was pronounced deceased.

At that moment Tamisha says she lost of piece of herself.

“She was like my back bone…helped me out a whole lot.”

The vibrant 18-year-old was a first-generation high school graduate in her family -- with dreams to attend college.

She had just graduated from Betty Fairfax high school.

Kajmere was also a big sister to 5 younger siblings-- they often relied on her.

“She was a big sister and like a second mother to them.”

“She just brought joy to the whole family.”

Tonight her killer is walking free-- and as long as that person -- or those people are-- things won’t be easy for her family.

“I don’t think I’ll have enough peace knowing my child is gone, but it will give me a little bit of peace to know her murderer is caught.”