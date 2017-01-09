FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Large fire damages Chandler mortuary

A fire broke out Sunday night at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary near Chandler Heights and Arizona Avenue. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

Posted:Jan 09 2017 04:22AM MST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 04:44AM MST

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A fire broke out Sunday night at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary near Chandler Heights and Arizona Avenue.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say crews from the Chandler Fire Department were able to put out the flames and no one was hurt.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused the destructive blaze.

