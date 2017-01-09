Large fire damages Chandler mortuary Arizona News Large fire damages Chandler mortuary A fire broke out Sunday night at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary near Chandler Heights and Arizona Avenue.

- A fire broke out Sunday night at the Valley of the Sun Mortuary near Chandler Heights and Arizona Avenue.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies say crews from the Chandler Fire Department were able to put out the flames and no one was hurt.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused the destructive blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

A huge fire at the Valley of the Sun mortuary and Cemetery in Chandler more to come #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/5ptN994I4G — Rudy Casillas (@RudyFox10) January 9, 2017