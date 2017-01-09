FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police investigate deadly rollover crash on Carefree Highway

A man was killed and three others were hurt in a rollover crash on the Carefree Highway at North Valley Parkway on Sunday night.

Posted:Jan 09 2017 05:00AM MST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 05:00AM MST

PHOENIX - A man was killed and three other people, including two small children, were hurt in a rollover crash on Sunday night. The crash happened on the Carefree Highway at North Valley Parkway.

Police say the driver of the car lost control and that's when the vehicle rolled.

Officials say both children were in car seats and didn't suffer serious injuries.

The road was shut down for several hours late into the night while police investigated the scene.

 


