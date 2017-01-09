Police investigate deadly rollover crash on Carefree Highway Arizona News Police investigate deadly rollover crash on Carefree Highway A man was killed and three other people, including two small children, were hurt in a rollover crash on Sunday night. The crash happened on the Carefree Highway at North Valley Parkway.

Police say the driver of the car lost control and that's when the vehicle rolled.

Officials say both children were in car seats and didn't suffer serious injuries.

The road was shut down for several hours late into the night while police investigated the scene.

Fatal roll over accident at Carefree Hwy & North Valley Parkway. Witnesses on scene say a man has died, woman & 2 kids taken to hospital. pic.twitter.com/ptZ67QBX4b — Robert Hernandez (@rhernandezfox10) January 9, 2017

Please avoid the area of Carefree Hwy and North Valley Pkwy. Crews are working a very serious accident. — Daisy Mountain Fire (@dmfdpio) January 9, 2017