DPS investigates deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on I-17

Posted:Jan 09 2017 08:59AM MST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 10:59AM MST

PHOENIX - The Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Interstate 17 at the Union Hills on-ramp after an SUV struck a motorcycle.

"The motorcycle operator went down on the pavement. He was wearing helmet. After the collision, the motorcycle struck the chain link fence at the frontage road," stated DPS' Bart Graves.

The male motorcyclist was transported to John C. Lincoln North Mountain hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the southbound frontage road at Union Hills will be closed for up to five hours. The Union Hills and Yorkshire on-ramps will also be closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

 

 


