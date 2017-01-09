Police investigate fatal hit and run crash involving pedestrian

STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Posted:Jan 09 2017 09:32AM MST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 10:13AM MST

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near 7th Avenue and Camelback that happened at 7:10 a.m.

Officials say the pedestrian, an adult male in his 50s, was crossing the road mid-block when he was struck. The man was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The vehicle involved in the crash left the scene. Authorities describe it as a silver 2007 - 2010 model Volkswagen Touareg with damage on the driver's side.

Authorities say to expect traffic restrictions in the area during the investigation. 7th Avenue will be closed from Colter Street to Georgia Avenue.

If you have any information about this case, call the Phoenix Police at 602-262-6011.


