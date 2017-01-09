Police investigate fatal hit and run crash involving pedestrian

- Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near 7th Avenue and Camelback that happened at 7:10 a.m.

Officials say the pedestrian, an adult male in his 50s, was crossing the road mid-block when he was struck. The man was transported to an area hospital in extremely critical condition and was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The vehicle involved in the crash left the scene. Authorities describe it as a silver 2007 - 2010 model Volkswagen Touareg with damage on the driver's side.

Authorities say to expect traffic restrictions in the area during the investigation. 7th Avenue will be closed from Colter Street to Georgia Avenue.

If you have any information about this case, call the Phoenix Police at 602-262-6011.

Description of suspect Hit& Run vehicle in fatal ped ax Mon A-M. Silver 2007-10 VW Touareg. 7thAve/ C-Back #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/yQKfpCJtcb — Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) January 9, 2017

Fatal hit and run at 7th Ave and Oregon. Looking for a Gray 2007-2010 Volkswagen. Victim is a male in his 50s. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/GOt4WIqaeL — RG-PHX (@RG_FOX10) January 9, 2017