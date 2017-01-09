School bus with 10 children on-board involved in crash

PHOENIX (AP) -- Four people were injured in an auto collision in south Phoenix involving two cars and a school bus.
Police say the bus driver and 10 children on the bus weren't injured in the wreck Monday morning around 16th Street and Broadway.
The bus was stopped at a traffic light when it was grazed by a car.
Authorities say the four injured adults were going to be brought to a hospital.
One of the four adults was characterized as having minor injuries.
16th St NB/SB at Broadway Rd is CLOSED due to a crash....#phxtraffic— MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) January 9, 2017