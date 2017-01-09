STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Officer shot and killed in Orlando; manhunt for suspect underway

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

School bus with 10 children on-board involved in crash

Troy Barrett reports from SkyFOX over the area near 16th Street and Broadway.

Posted:Jan 09 2017 10:02AM MST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 10:25AM MST

PHOENIX (AP) -- Four people were injured in an auto collision in south Phoenix involving two cars and a school bus.

Police say the bus driver and 10 children on the bus weren't injured in the wreck Monday morning around 16th Street and Broadway.

The bus was stopped at a traffic light when it was grazed by a car.

Authorities say the four injured adults were going to be brought to a hospital.

One of the four adults was characterized as having minor injuries.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories