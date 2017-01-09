MCSO: Boy found wandering alone, wearing only a shirt and diaper

- Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the case of a boy who was found in the area of 371st Avenue and Osborn on Monday morning.

According to MCSO, they received a call about the child after a resident found the boy walking around outside wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and a diaper.

"The boy is unresponsive to verbal conversation, but appears to be 5 to 9 years of age," stated Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez. "Detectives believes the child's unresponsiveness comes the possibility of the child being autistic."

The child was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, but is in good health.

The boy's mother was located just after 11:00 a.m. and MCSO will be looking into why the child was out alone.

No names have been released in this case.

The found child's mother has been located. Everyone's help was greatly appreciated in this case. Follow-up to be conducted by MCSO. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 9, 2017

Found child has been transported for medical evaluation but is in good health, please contact MCSO if you have any information on the child. pic.twitter.com/8BBzlsu2g4 — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) January 9, 2017