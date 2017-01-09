STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

MCSO: Boy found wandering alone, wearing only a shirt and diaper

Posted:Jan 09 2017 11:15AM MST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 11:16AM MST

TONOPAH, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the case of a boy who was found in the area of 371st Avenue and Osborn on Monday morning.

According to MCSO, they received a call about the child after a resident found the boy walking around outside wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and a diaper.

"The boy is unresponsive to verbal conversation, but appears to be 5 to 9 years of age," stated Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez. "Detectives believes the child's unresponsiveness comes the possibility of the child being autistic."

The child was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, but is in good health.

The boy's mother was located just after 11:00 a.m. and MCSO will be looking into why the child was out alone.

No names have been released in this case.


