Body found lying in the middle of the road in west Phoenix

Posted:Jan 09 2017 12:02PM MST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 12:03PM MST

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the middle of a road in a quiet west valley neighborhood.

Police received reports about a person spotting the body in the area of 48th Avenue and Union Hills early Monday morning.

Take a look at the video -- SkyFOX was over the scene and showed the area taped off with crime scene tape.

Very little is known about what led to the death of this person, who has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


