STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Officer shot and killed in Orlando; manhunt for suspect underway

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police: Son admits to shooting father during family fight

William Carroll; Joseph Langebach (file)
William Carroll; Joseph Langebach (file)

Posted:Jan 09 2017 12:25PM MST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 12:33PM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. - We're learning more about a deadly shooting that happened between a father and son in the west valley.

Glendale Police say 22-year-old Joseph Langenbach has admitted to shooting his father, 53-year-old William Carroll during an argument at their home.

The incident took place on Sunday near 71st Avenue and Glendale.

During questioning, police say Langenbach told investigators that he, his mother and father got into a fight and during that time, Carroll pulled out a gun. That's when Langenbach says he shot Carroll.

Carroll was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Officer Smith says Langenbach called 911 and remained at the scene. "He is fully cooperating with officers."

After police interviewed him, Langenbach was released. The investigation continues.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories