Police: Son admits to shooting father during family fight

- We're learning more about a deadly shooting that happened between a father and son in the west valley.

Glendale Police say 22-year-old Joseph Langenbach has admitted to shooting his father, 53-year-old William Carroll during an argument at their home.

The incident took place on Sunday near 71st Avenue and Glendale.

During questioning, police say Langenbach told investigators that he, his mother and father got into a fight and during that time, Carroll pulled out a gun. That's when Langenbach says he shot Carroll.

Carroll was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Officer Smith says Langenbach called 911 and remained at the scene. "He is fully cooperating with officers."

After police interviewed him, Langenbach was released. The investigation continues.