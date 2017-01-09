One person dead in officer-involved shooting Arizona News One person dead in officer-involved shooting An investigation is underway, following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix that left one person dead.

The incident reportedly took place near 34th Avenue and Dunlap, and no officers were injured.

According to officials at the scene, officers were investigating a felony warrant on a person inside a white-colored SUV. After officers found a shotgun inside the car, another person inside the car, they spoke with the passenger of the car, who then took off on foot.

The 38-year-old male suspect, according to police, allegedly made threats at the officers during the chase, claiming he had a gun. Two officers eventually fired at the suspect, after the suspect allegedly turned toward the officers.

It is unclear whether the suspect had a weapon.

According to officials at the scene, the suspect was initially taken to the hospital, and later died from his injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.