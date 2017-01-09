Gov. Ducey delivers third State of the State address to lawmakers Arizona News Gov. Ducey delivers third State of the State address to lawmakers Governor Doug Ducey lays out his plan for the state's education system, in his third State of the State address. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- Arizona lawmakers were back in session on Monday, as the State Legislature's 53rd Session kicked off.

With the kicking off of the new legislative session also came the latest State of the State address from the state's Governor, Doug Ducey.

During the address, Ducey rolled out his agenda for the new session, which will focus heavily on education. Ducey laid out several points on how he intends to improve the state's education system. In addition, Ducey paid a lot of attention to getting the "best of the best" teachers to the state, and his plans to keep these teachers in Arizona.

During the address, Ducey called on all state public colleges to develop a teacher's academy, where those looking to become a teacher will have their education paid for, and have a job waiting for them once the program is completed.

In addition, Ducey said teachers willing to dedicate themselves to lower income schools will get a $1,000 signing bonus.

In his address, Ducey also talked about helping to get rural schools up to par with technology, a per-student bonus for higher performing schools, and a "principal's academy" to attract the best school leaders.

"When we do have available resources like we do this year, the bulk of those dollars will go towards public education, and our proposals will be responsible, to make sure we can actually follor through on our word, and our educations can rely on it," said Ducey.