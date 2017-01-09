SECOND CHANCE: Legendary radio host returns to the airwaves Arizona News SECOND CHANCE: Legendary radio host returns to the airwaves Monday was the day legendary Valley radio personality Tim Hattrick made a return to the airwaves, but the road back to radio was, according to Hattrick, rocky. FOX 10's John Hook reports.

- A story on second chance is playing out on the airwaves in Phoenix.

To many people, Tim Hattrick is known for being half of the legendary morning radio team of "Tim and Willy" on KMLE-FM.

That is, Hattrick was fired from the station.

On Monday, Hattrick returned to morning radio, joining Ben Campbell and Brooke Hoover on KNIX-FM. Hattrick said the road back to radio was rocky.

"I lost it all and thought I'd never get it back," said Hattrick. "It's a miracle that KNIX called, and said, 'come work for us again.'"

The end, or perhaps more accurately, the end of Hattrick's first chapter in radio, came five years ago, at a time when Hattrick, then 53, had one of the most successful radio careers in the country.

"Here I am at 53 yers old, and I can't find jobs I want," said Hattrick.

During his time away from radio, Hattrick got a taste of what a lot of Americans have had to experience: money-related issues.

"When the last bit of your savings ran out, and there were still 'more month at the end of your money,' as the country song says," said Hattrick. "In the meantime, we've gotta keep the lights on, and I looked at anything and everything."

In the past five years, Hattrick said he did it all.

"I did drive for Uber for the better part of a year and a half," said Hattrick. "It was like interacting with people, one listener at a time, a captive listener at a time. It was awesome."

Hattrick said he also drove for UPS.

"Another fascinating experience, and I was doing really hard work delivering packages," said Hattrick.

Hattrick also worked at Amazon's fulfillment center, filling orders.

"I'll tell you, it's hard work," said Hattrick. "It's $11 an hour, and punching in like Fred Flintstone."

Something interesting, however, happened along the way, and Hattrick perhaps has an even deeper appreciation for his listeners.

"I learned that actually, hard work feels great," said Hattrick. "I understand waht it feels like to just get by, and work hard for a living."

The career detour may have been nearly devastating for Hattrick, but he said he wouldn't change a thing.

"I was humbled at a time I needed to be humbled," said Hattrick.

Now, Hattrick is back in his "dream job", morning radio.

"It's easier, by the way, than lifting boxes all day," said Hattrick.

In case anyone is wondering, Hattrick's longtime radio partner, Willy, is reportedly fully supportive of Hattrick's return to the airwaves.