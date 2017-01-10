Golden Globe-winning actress Emma Stone's Valley roots Arizona News Golden Globe-winning actress Emma Stone's Valley roots Actress Emma Stone just took home a Golden Globe award for her role in "La La Land," but many people don't know that Stone grew up in Scottsdale!

"I knew her as Emily, that's Emily Stone right there," Amy Homco said.

Homco is the founder and former owner of Arizona Angels Dance Studio. She began teaching Stone pom, jazz and hip-hop when she was just 7 years old.

"I always knew she would be something else," Homco said. "She had that personality and that groveling voice that would just call your attention."

Homco watched Stone blossom from a shy little girl to a show-stopping dancer.

Bobb Cooper is the producing artistic director at Arizona Youth Theater and he mentored Stone for four years as she appeared in 19 productions.

"She's such a down to Earth person, she's such a good human being," he said.

Cooper has stayed in touch with Stone. He says he couldn't be prouder oft his home-grown talent.

"Knowing that her dreams came true and continue to come true and that that success... it's awesome," he said.