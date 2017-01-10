Amazon makes 8-year-old boy's wish come true Arizona News Amazon makes 8-year-old boy's wish come true Thanks to Amazon, a Tucson boy diagnosed with cancer had one of his dreams come true.

- Thanks to Amazon, a Tucson boy diagnosed with cancer had one of his dreams come true.

"The funniest thing I would probably see was all of the things that made it move, all the yellow boxes, move," Ben Bicknese said.

Ben turned 8 years old yesterday and got the tour at the Amazon Fulfillment Center, a place he's dreamt about seeing. Ben was diagnosed with cancer two years ago and while battling cancer, his weakened immune system kept he and his family home a lot.

When they needed supplies, they turned to Amazon.

"Yes, I try and tell my mother to do it a lot," Ben said.

Every time a package arrived, Ben wanted to know how it got there.

"I've always wondered what the facility looks like," he said. "What does it look like when they're sent to me and stuff."

Today, he got to go through the fulfillment center in Phoenix, see how it operates and he even got to pick out some gifts and package them!

His mother says he couldn't contain his excitement in the car ride up from Tucson and this will be a day he'll never forget.

"It's just amazing, we're so grateful, we're so thankful for Amazon for letting him come and do this," she said. "It's just really a blessing."