Cases of Flu on the rise in Arizona

Arizona is seeing an increase in flu cases recently, just as the state is about to enter the most active part of the flu season. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

- In Arizona, along with the rest of the country, there has been a rise in Flu cases, and this comes, just as we are entering the most active part of the Flu season in Arizona.

At this time in 2016, the state lab confirmed nearly 500 flu cases, and this year, there are over 800 cases, representing a 70% increase.

In the last three weeks, 601 cases have been confirmed.

"We have seen an increase in the number of cases this season," said Dr. Cara Christ with the Arizona Department of Health Services. "Compared to last season, we're still on the same tragectory we were, so we haven't seen a huge spike in the number of case."

Christ said the early numbers don't necessarily mean the state is heading towards a tough flu season. During the last flu season, there were nearly 24,000 confirmed cases in Arizona, twice as many as the year before that.

"You never know what you're going to get with Flu, because it's so predictably unpredictable," said Dr. Christ. "It could be really high this week, and go down next week."

Dr. Christ said people should get a Flu shot, and wash their hands often. If a person is sick, they should stay home.