Valley man credits doorbell camera with catching alleged package thief Arizona News Valley man credits doorbell camera with catching alleged package thief A Valley man says his doorbell web camera helped him catch a package thief.

Vlasto Davidovic says he got an alert from his "ring" camera on Tuesday morning that a package had arrived at his front door.

About 90 minutes later he got another alert that showed a woman grabbing the package and then taking off in an SUV. Davidovic says he rushed home and spotted the alleged thieves' car parked nearby.

"We just pulled up to them, came out of the car and said we have video of them stealing our package and asked for it back," he said. "They handed it to us right away.

Davidovic also says he captured the license plate of the SUV and reported it to police. He's hoping others will learn from his experience and consider investing in outdoor security cameras.