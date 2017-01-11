Gov. Ducey proposes raises for Arizona teachers Arizona News Gov. Ducey proposes raises for Arizona teachers Raises for teachers and forgiving debts for students who are in college to become teachers are what Gov. Doug Ducey wants.

The governor proposed an average $900 raise for teachers and also a $1,000 signing bonus for teachers who teach in low-income school districts. He also proposed giving students a break on their college loans if they're studying to become teachers.

"I want the teachers of our state to know you make the difference," Gov. Ducey said. "I value your work."

Marisol Garcia teaches eighth grade in the Isaac School District in west Phoenix. After 10 years of teaching, she says she makes under $40,000 a year.

"Well, I do not think there is a teacher or a parent who doesn't think it is exciting that the governor made this the forefront of his speech yesterday because voters and parents, this is an issue we need to talk about in Arizona," she said.

Brittany Studer is a junior at Arizona State University and says she wants to be an early childhood or special education teacher.

"I have taken out $15,000 per year, so that is $45,000 now," she said. "That is a lot to pay back on teacher's salary. We are helping the future of our nation, so I don't see why we shouldn't have our loans forgiven."

Jordan Rodriguez is also at ASU and wants to teach high school math. He says better pay means better teachers.

"I do think it would keep people interested in teaching," he said. "I hear that the most; there is no money in education right now and it forces teachers to pick up second or third jobs and you get teacher burnout and they don't get excited to teach anymore."

The question everyone is asking: Where will the money come from to treat teachers better?