Peoria police looking for home burglary suspects

- Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole several items from a home in Peoria.

The Peoria Police Department says the burglary happened at a home near 74th Avenue and Cactus Road on December 8. Surveillance video outside the home shows the suspects pulling up to the home in a black, four-door Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate and knocking on the door.

When no one inside the home answers, the male suspects hops the fence to the backyard and encounters a dog. The suspect appears to pull food from his sweatshirt to distract the dog while he crawls into the home through the doggie door.

Once inside, he lets the female suspect in the house through the front door and the couple are seen on video carrying stolen items to their car.

Thankfully, the dog was not harmed and was spotted by a neighbor, who then returned the dog to its owner.

The suspects are described as a white male and female, approximately 25 to 35 years old.

If you have any information, please call police at 623-773-8973.