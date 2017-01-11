Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to shooting her ex-husband

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - A woman accused in a Scottsdale domestic dispute shooting that left her ex-husband with serious injuries last year has changed her plea to guilty in the case.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Rhonda Cerny pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aggravated assault.

She's scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 13.

The 60-year-old Cerny was arrested in June 2015 after she allegedly entered her then-estranged husband's home, confronted him with a small caliber handgun and shot him in the chest.

Scottsdale police say the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

Cerny was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass in the first degree.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges in July 2015.