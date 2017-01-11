Phoenix woman pleads guilty to murder in husband's death

PHOENIX (AP) - A Phoenix woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband four years ago at their home.

Rebekah Marlene Mellon faces 18 to 22 years in prison for Wednesday's guilty plea in the July 2012 death of 46-year-old Donald Mellon Jr.

Authorities say video from security cameras at the home showed Rebekah Mellon shooting her husband in their living room.

They say he was leaving a message for his daughter at the time.

Investigators say Mellon smoked a cigarette on the sofa where her husband lay dying and waited 20 minutes to call 911.

Mellon told investigators that her husband of seven years threw her across a room on the night of his death.

Police say there were previous domestic violence incidents at the home.