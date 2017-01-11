Life changing donation: Collision center gives car to family in need

- Brenda Sohl can't get enough of her practically brand new 2014 Dodge Avenger.

"To even have a nice reliable vehicle is going to make me extremely happy," she said.

Sohl has fallen on hard times after fighting for custody of her three grandchildren because their mother could no longer take care of them. She's spent her life savings on court fees, making it difficult to keep her home, her job and her car.

"They've always been a part of my life as something I was not willing to give up, was my grandchildren. So you do whatever you can do to keep your family together and that's what I've done," she said.

The car part is now taken care of thanks to Caliber Collision in Tempe. On Wednesday, they gave her the car for free.

"We use it as a team engagement so they come together and build the car and have fun with it, so it becomes a great project and a great community project and it becomes fun. Then to give the car away to a deserving family and to see the family and the kids and what enjoyment they get out of it, it just makes our day," said Caliber Collision Director, Bruce Dennis.

Sohl says she's very grateful she'll now be able to do more things with the kids.

"You can make it to the grocery store and you have the kids with you, but once you buy the groceries you need, there's no way you can take them back on the bus. I tried even putting everything in a suitcase. Putting it in the suitcase and rolling it home," she said. "Take them on a vacation. It's made it difficult to even get out and take them to a movie theater."

Not only did Sohl get this car, but the kids also got some treats of their own to take home.

Last year, Caliber Collision donated approximately 130 vehicles to families in need.

