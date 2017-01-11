Gun, blood found on sidewalk, but where are the victims?

A gun was found in the middle of the street near 16th Street and Union Hills -- neighbors heard shots on Tuesday night.
Four miles away, three gunshot victims showed up a Phoenix hospital, but we're still not sure if the two are connected.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.
A dozen bullet holes in Wall of Phx home. Gun, blood on sidewalk nearby, but where are the victims? Phx PD investigating. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/TQZWkr5Bhr— Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) January 11, 2017
May be connected to 3 men with gunshot wounds who showed up at Deer Valley ER early this A-M. Phx PD piecing it together. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/17MqmFeb6Z— Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) January 11, 2017