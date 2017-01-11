STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Gun, blood found on sidewalk, but where are the victims?

@CGoodFOX10: Handgun found on the sidewalk near a North Phoenix home that was riddled with bullets.
 
Posted:Jan 11 2017 04:20PM MST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 04:23PM MST

A gun was found in the middle of the street near 16th Street and Union Hills -- neighbors heard shots on Tuesday night.

Four miles away, three gunshot victims showed up a Phoenix hospital, but we're still not sure if the two are connected.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


