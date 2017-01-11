Man accused of writing provocative letters to underage student

- There's new information about a Chandler charter school employee who is accused of writing provocative letters to a female student.

According to Chandler Police, they were contacted back in December regarding a possible sex offense by 37-year-old Daniel Johnson, a Mesa resident. Johnson was a support staff employee at Ken "Chief" Hill Learning Academy.

Officials say Johnson allegedly wrote sexually provocative letters to a juvenile female student.

Johnson was arrested by detectives from the department's Special Victim's Unit on January 10th. He's currently being held at the Maricopa County Jail on four counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and one count of furnishing harmful items to a minor.

School district responses:

"Dear parents,

I am writing to let you know that yesterday, Daniel Johnson, a member of our support staff, was arrested by Chandler Police Department for suspicion of luring a minor. We learned of the investigation for the first time just prior to the arrest. If you have any information or concerns regarding Mr. Johnson please contact Chandler Police at 480-782-4130."

"Daniel Johnson was hired July 2015 as a support staff, similar to instructional assistant, at Hill Learning Academy, an alternative school. We first learned today that Chandler Police were investigating this individual. We will cooperative fully with police as they pursue prosecution."

