Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle involved in I-17 crash

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at Bethany Home Road after a crash involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle.

State Department of Transportation officials announced the closure about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

TV video footage taken from the scene showed a silver-colored vehicle with a DPS seal on the sides and numbers on the roof.

Authorities say only a few minor injuries are reported in the crash.

ADOT reports miles-long backups in both directions.

There's no immediate estimate on when the freeway might reopen.