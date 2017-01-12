STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

DPS: Trooper shot after responding to crash near Tonopah

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been shot near Tonopah.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Jan 12 2017 05:35AM MST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 07:29AM MST

TONOPAH, Ariz. (KSAZ) - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been shot near Tonopah.

DPS says the trooper responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at the scene before the shooting. At some point, a civilian got on the trooper's radio to report he had been shot.

A woman was also reportedly injured, possibly as a result of the rollover. A third person, believed to be a suspect in the shooting, remains at the scene.

Westbound Interstate 10 is closed at milepost 89 near Tonopah due to police activity. The trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


