DPS: Trooper shot after responding to crash near Tonopah Arizona News DPS: Trooper shot after responding to crash near Tonopah An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper has been shot near Tonopah.

DPS says the trooper responded to reports of a vehicle rollover at the scene before the shooting. At some point, a civilian got on the trooper's radio to report he had been shot.

Please pray for quick recovery of our @Arizona_DPS officer shot this morning. Reminds us women/men in blue put lives on the line everyday. — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 12, 2017

Thanks for the thoughts and prayers this morning for our Trooper that was shot. Looks like he will be okay after some recovery @Arizona_DPS — Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) January 12, 2017

A woman was also reportedly injured, possibly as a result of the rollover. A third person, believed to be a suspect in the shooting, remains at the scene.

Westbound Interstate 10 is closed at milepost 89 near Tonopah due to police activity. The trooper was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

CLOSED: I-10 westbound at milepost 89 due to police activity. Expect an extended closure. pic.twitter.com/uLHuvpNcjZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 12, 2017

I-10 update: WB closure now in place at 411th Ave. Detour: 411th SB, Salome WB, Courthouse WB, Harquahala Valley NB to I-10. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/qfLcEQDQLD — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 12, 2017

I-10 update #2: A detour on local roads is being set up near Tonopah, but expect delays. Also consider these alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/miB2N0JFa9 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 12, 2017

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.